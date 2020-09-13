ABBOTT, Roy Lester Roy Lester Abbott, age 89 of Perryville, AR, passed away August 11, 2020. He was born June 18, 1931 in Tecumseh, OK, a son of Lester W. Abbott and Helen Margaret Stanphil Abbott. He was the widower of Peggy M. Abbott and a widower of Inez E. Abbott. Roy was an Air Force Veteran MSgt (Ret) and a clerk in the U.S. Postal Service (Ret.) He is preceded in death by his daughter Diana Rae Abbott, wife Peggy of 33 years, wife Inez of 18 years, Dad Lester and Mom Helen, sister Jean Adkins. He is survived by his daughters Brenda (Scott) Killgore of Conway, AR, Linda Wright of El Reno OK; son Roy (Yvonne) Abbott Jr. of Spokane, WA. Grandchildren, Kaylee Abbott, Aaronn Abbott, Lachelle (Micah) Westfahl, Linzee (Caleb) Wildes, Chris (Samantha) Killgore, Michelle Wright, Catherine Wright, Dillon Killgore and Jonathan Wright and several great-grandchildren. Private services will be held a later date. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton, AR. Online guestbook www.harrisfuneralhomes.net