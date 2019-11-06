Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Royal Lee HANSEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HANSEL, Royal Lee And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. - Revelation 21:4 Royal Lee Hansel was born on November 17, 1948 and passed away November 1, 2019, taken into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was surrounded by family and friends in his last days and at the time of his passing. Royal was preceded in death by his parents Pete and Cleo, and brothers Cecil and Bob. Royal is survived by his brother Larry; three sisters Joan, Virginia and Suzanne; by his two daughters Kebra (Kelly) and Kayla (Chad), 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank Hospice of Spokane for its tender care and loving support during ROYAL's final days. At his request, no service will be held. Donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane 509-456-0438,

HANSEL, Royal Lee And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. - Revelation 21:4 Royal Lee Hansel was born on November 17, 1948 and passed away November 1, 2019, taken into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was surrounded by family and friends in his last days and at the time of his passing. Royal was preceded in death by his parents Pete and Cleo, and brothers Cecil and Bob. Royal is survived by his brother Larry; three sisters Joan, Virginia and Suzanne; by his two daughters Kebra (Kelly) and Kayla (Chad), 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank Hospice of Spokane for its tender care and loving support during ROYAL's final days. At his request, no service will be held. Donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane 509-456-0438, www.hospiceofspokane.org . Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 6, 2019

