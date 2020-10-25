WALTERS, Royce L. Royce Walters went to be with Jesus on October 16, 2020. Royce was born on March 5, 1936 in San Antonio, Texas. She moved to Alaska where she met the love of her life, Jim. Royce married Jim in 1955. They had four children together and moved around the country with the Air Force. Royce was a homemaker and was deeply involved in their church. Nothing brought her more joy than her grandchildren. She was granny as soon as her first grandson was born. Granny loved big family camping trips, lunches with her friends and the Oregon Coast was a favorite destination. Granny is survived by her sister, Jean; four children: Kim (Duke), Lynn (Jim), Daniel and Drew (Traci); seven grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim. The family would like to thank North Central Care Center and her forever friends, who cared for her at her home until North Central Care Center took over the daily responsibilities of her health care. North Central was gentle and loving and took great care of Royce up to her final day.



