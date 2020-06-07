Royce Weldon STEELE
STEELE, Royce Weldon (Age 87) Royce passed away May 21, 2020 in Spokane Valley, WA. He was born in Haynes, ND on January 20, 1933. He attended West Valley High School, and served in the US Army, stationed in Korea. Royce lived in Troy, MT. He belonged to a labor union as a cement finisher. He was an excellent hobby carpenter, loved fishing and hunting, and was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and Valley Eagles. Royce was preceded in death by his parents, Calistus Steele and Helen Stevenson; siblings Joyce Wagar, Mayella Scrano, Dean Steele, and Ronald Steele; stepdaughter Pattie Rusk; and nephew Mike Wagar. He is survived by his former wife, Pat Madrid; stepson Barry Dofelmire; brother-in-law Bruce Wagar; nieces Annette Wagar, Tanya (Doug) Celedro, and Terrie (Roger) Brailey; nephews Kevin (Kay) Wagar, Ronnie (Mel) Steele, and Anthony (Lorri) Scarano. A graveside service will occur Thursday, June 11, 2020, 2:00 pm at Pines Cemetery, 1402 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 7, 2020.
