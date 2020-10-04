1/2
STEVENSON, Ann Ruby 1925 - 2020 Ann Ruby Howard Stevenson, 95, of Spokane, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Stevenson was a member of Morgan Acres Community Church in Spokane. She was a pillar of the community for over 60 years. She worked with the local water board and was PTA president for the local grade school. She loved playing pinochle and was a member of several card clubs. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ralph Stevenson; her parents, Cecil and Ruby Howard; four sisters and one brother, Elenore Patton, Alice Welch, Olive (Toni) Van Allen, Hazel Gonszer, and Curt Howard. Survivors include two children, Donald James Stevenson and his wife Vicki, Daniel Ralph Stevenson and his fiancé Peggy; one sister, Juanita Prather; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. The funeral for Mrs. Stevenson is at 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 6th at Heritage Funeral Home. Burial follows in Greenwood Cemetery in Spokane. Visitation is 11am to 4pm on Monday, October 5th at Heritage Funeral Home. Donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 4, 2020.
