HONCHARUK, Ruby Louise (Age 96) Ruby passed away on July 28, 2020 after a short illness. She was born October 1, 1923 in Fairfield, WA and was the middle child of Otto and Martha Bliesner. Ruby graduated from Fairfield High School in 1941. She married John in San Diego, CA in 1942 and they were married 68 years. Ruby worked in the Navy Exchange and was manager at the Amphib Base in Imperial Beach, CA. She was a proud Navy wife for 30 years. After John's retirement they traveled the world and all 50 states with Navy friends. She rode a camel in Africa and parasailed in Mexico. Ruby loved to garden, do crewel, embroidery and play pinochle. She was preceded in death by her husband John, son John W., parents Otto and Martha Bliesner, sisters Leora (Everett) Hall and Wilma (Virgal) Piersol. Ruby is survived by nephew Dick (Nancy) Piersol; nieces Sharon (Larry) Mix and Janet Johnson; nine great-nieces and nephews and 18 great-great-nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Gordon Smith for being a longtime loyal friend. All were very dear to her. Due to current gathering restrictions, there will be no funeral. A graveside service will be held at Spokane Memorial Gardens on August 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM.



