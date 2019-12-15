Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Spragg FRANCO. View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Send Flowers Obituary

FRANCO, Ruby Spragg (Age 93) Ruby Spragg Franco passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at her home at the age of 93. She was born September 20, 1926, in Long Pine, Nebraska to Webster Elliot Spragg and Ruth Pearl Hill. She was a 25 year resident of Medical Lake, WA, where she came to live after her retirement from a 45-year career in the aerospace industry, 15 years with Convair (Consolidated Voltee), 21 years with Ryan/Teledyne Ryan in San Diego, and nine years with Teledyne Ryan Electronics South in Mexico. Her work included production of technology that was used in the Voyager space program and nine years managing the Teledyne Ryan production plant in Mexico, where she developed a training and quality control program that met the strict standards of quality, reliability and safety for government contracts. Ruby broke barriers as the only female on her Teledyne Ryan management team and was recognized for her professionalism, integrity, and excellence as a Quality Control Engineer. Aside from her professional work, Ruby gave of her time to the Equal Opportunity Commission. She never forgot that she started out as an hourly worker and wore both hats, management, and labor, able to understand both sides. Ruby had an amazing mind, able to problem solve on the job and come home to her children to do all the things a loving mother does to keep a good home. During an economic downturn, she turned her sewing and design skills into a source of income, inviting "clients" into her home for tailored fittings. She did this to make ends meet but was happy to get back to what she loved best, work in the aerospace industry. She was the fourth of eight siblings, preceded in death by her parents, Webster Elliot Spragg and Ruth Pearl Hill, sisters Lagaethal Wilson, Rula Cortti, brother William Spragg (June) and grandson Robert Silverman, Jr. Ruby is survived by her brothers Raoul Spragg, Scott Spragg (Ruth), sisters Peggy Cole, Shirley Newton, son Robert H. Silverman (Gail), grandson John Silverman, great-grandson Sean Silverman (Tara Nicole), great-great-granddaughter Lila Jade Silverman, great-granddaughters Sarah Silverman, and Jessica Silverman, grandson Steve Silverman, great-granddaughter Destiny Silverman, great-grandson Matthew Silverman, great-great-grandson James Silverman, daughter Sandra L. Conklin, grandsons Joseph R. Conklin and Jared M. Conklin, along with nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Ruby maintained contact with family, friends and working associates over the years and was in the middle of sending Christmas cards to wish them well. She would want them to know she was thinking of them. She loved her work and enjoyed sharing stories of her life and the work she felt so privileged to do. Her passing leaves a huge hole that will never be filled, but the many good memories provide solace and comfort to her family, friends and work associates who had the privilege of knowing her. To honor Ruby, donations to the Spokane Humane Society, Spokanimal, or the Union Gospel Mission would be welcome. Cheney Funeral Chapel, online guestbook at

