WAGNER, Rudolph "Rudy" Rudy passed away April 20th, 2019, peacefully and on his own terms Born April 5th, 1924 to Katheryn (Beck) and Fred Wagner in Harrington, WA. Preceding him in death are his brothers and sisters: Herman, Ernest, Cecil, Ervin, John, Ruth, and Betty Lou. Rudy was the last surviving of his generation. He graduated from Harrington High School in 1942. He met and married Bette (Liz) Mycon on May 9th, 1945 and they would have celebrated their 74 year anniversary this year. Bette passed away just a little over two months before Rudy. Rudy served active duty in the US Army until his honorable discharge. He worked at Novelty Carriage as a welder and fabricator in Spokane. In 1953, he established Wagner Farms and farmed in the Duck Lake area. Rudy and Bette ran Wagner Farms, a successful family farm which is still in the family and going strong thanks to their hard work and stewardship. Rudy served as Mayor of Harrington from 1976 to 1979. He was proud of his work as mayor which included upgrading the city's water and sewer system and paving main street from curb to curb. He retired in 1986, handing over the reins of Wagner Farms to his oldest son, Greg. Rudy and Bette enjoyed traveling with friends, time spent in Kona, HI, golfing and spending time with their three sons and their families. He is survived by sons Greg, Doug (Sharon), and Jeff (Peg O'Meara), along with nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Rudy was an astute farmer and businessman. He was proud of his kids and grandkids and that the legacy of Wagner Farms lives on. He loved to talk about farming and had an incredible memory of the families, farms, and community of Harrington. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 25th, 3:00 P.M. at the Harrington Golf & Country Club.

