KROGSETH, Rudy Rudy Krogseth was born August 28, 1927 in Naples, Idaho as the son of Norwegian parents, Anna and Knute Krogseth and passed away July 1, 2019 in Spokane, WA. After graduating from Bonners Ferry High School, Rudy entered the Army and was in the Occupation in Japan for the duration of his enlistment. He attended Kinman Business College, was general manager for an asphalt and crushing contractor then owned his own company. Rudy is survived by his wife, Janet Hanson Krogseth; children, Monica (Dick) Sperling, Mike (Sandy) Krogseth, Vicki (John) Sellers, Mitch Krogseth; nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, as well as Rudy's sister, Bettilu Hogue.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 7, 2019