LYNCH- McKELVEY, Ursel Martha "Marge" Marge Lynch-McKelvey was born in 1934 to Ewald and Martha Klempel in Germany. She was married to Robert (Bob) Lynch and they had four children. Bob died in 1980. She later married John McKelvey. Marge retired in 1999 from Deaconess Hospital. Survivors include: husband John; son Daniel (Sherry) Lynch; daughters Nancy Phillips, Kathy (Chris) Galvin, and Doreen Johnson; eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild plus nieces and nephews; and a brother Siegfried (Nancy) Klempel in Texas. A funeral service will be held on June 1, 2019, 10am, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Spokane. Please direct memorials to Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur St., Spokane, WA 99202. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaeger.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 29, 2019