MARELLI, Dr. Russell Alexander July 16th 1960 May 25th 2019 Dr. Russell A. Marelli, passed away on May 25th 2019 in Annapolis, MD. Russell was born on July 16th 1960 in New York City, the son of Leonard Marelli and Jennie Marelli. In the mid 1960's he, along with his mother and brother Richard moved to Spokane Valley, WA. He was a graduate of University High School, Class of 1978. Russell attended Washington State University for both Undergraduate and Medical School graduating in 1987. He completed his six year residency in Otolaryngology at the University of Cincinnati. He began his private practice as an Otolaryngologist in Annapolis, Maryland in 1993. While living in the Spokane Valley in 1960's-1970's Russell enjoyed and was very talented at playing instruments, including the trombone and piano. He was also very gifted in academics. Russell enjoyed boating on Lake Coeur d'Alene and time with friends at the cabin at Chatcolet Lake. Russell was fascinated by airplanes, cars, and technology. In the 1990's, while living in Annapolis, he enjoyed boating on the Chesapeake Bay. Russell will always be remembered as a loving father, brother and friend. Russell, or Russ as he was known by his friends, was a very special person and will be forever missed, but will always have a place in our hearts. Thank you Russ for those happy, fun and exciting care free days when we were young with much to look forward to in life. Russell is survived by his brother Richard Marelli (Spokane, WA) and his daughter, Lauren Marelli (Annapolis, Maryland). ("Old friend I'm missing you once again") There will be a grave side service 12:00 noon Saturday July 27th at Spokane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to a .

