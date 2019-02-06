ELLER, Russell B. Russell passed away on January 16, 2019, just a few days before his 88th birthday. He was born in Harlowton, Montana, January 21, 1931, to Mitford J. and Hilda P. Eller. He and his two older sisters, Virginia and Harriett, were raised in the Butte, Montana, area. Russ then moved to Kirkland, Washington and later on to Kenmore, Bothell and Sultan, Washington. After retirement, he settled at Mission Meadows, a gated, independent living community in Green Acres, Washington, 2005. Russ graduated from Butte High School in Butte, Montana in May of 1949 and later on joined the U.S. Navy. He trained in San Francisco and served aboard the ship USS Bonhomme Richard CV-31 during the Korean War Conflict. Russ earned the Navy Service Ribbon (2 stars), United Nations Service Ribbon and the National Defense Ribbon. During his working career Russ worked for Belknap Glass in the Seattle, Washington area until he and a partner started their own glass installing business in 1974. After his retirement in 1995, Russ continued occasionally working in the glass business until he moved to Spokane in 2005. Russell is survived by his loving companion Doradeen May (Nelson) Eller of nearly 25 years and oh, how they loved each other. He is survived by his one daughter, Karen Knowlton of Butte, Montana; four step sons: Gene and Clint Nelson of Spokane Washington, Barry Nelson of Pensacola, Florida, Don Nelson of Curlew, Washington. Russ also had 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his two older sisters, Virginia (Eller) Mueller and Harriett (Eller) Bruha. Russ was deeply loved and appreciated by all who knew him and knew him well. His stepsons called him 'Dad' and he always was a gentlemen to open the door for Doradeen. His Memorial Service will be held Sunday, February 10, 2018 at 2pm at the Mission Meadows Community Center in Green Acres, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 6, 2019