HART, Russell Charles Russell Charles Hart passed way on August 21, 2020. He was born to Dr. Harold P. and Florence I. Hart on October 17, 1926 at the Monrovia Hospital in Monrovia, CA. The family lived in Alhambra, CA, then moved to a new home on four acres in Arcadia. He raised chickens, ducks, and turkeys delivered newspapers and sold subscriptions for the The Saturday Evening Post magazine to pay for his horses' upkeep. He and his friends rode horses all over the hills there. At seventeen he wanted to go fight in the war. With his father's consent, he joined the Navy. On his eighteenth birthday he crossed the International Date Line on his way to the Pacific theater the war ended, and he helped the Navy clean up the mess in China and the Philippines Islands. In 1948 he retired from the Navy and finished his high school education, went to the University of Michigan for one year and transferred to Montana University at Missoula to study Wildlife Biology. In the summer times he worked building a dam and worked on the trail crew at Glacier National Park. Christmas vacation of 1951 he went to Sun Valley ski area in Idaho where he worked mornings on the ski patrol packing the trails, then had free skiing in the afternoon. There he met Billie at an "after ski bar". He retuned to CAL that summer to be close to Billie, who was living there. They married in Twin Falls, ID (Billie's hometown) on November 30, 1952. They went back to Missoula where Russ finished his bachelor's degree and went on to get his master's degree in education. Their first son, Bradley, was born in 1955. After graduation, he accepted a science and math teaching job at the Jr. High School in Twin Falls. He taught for one year. A job in the Idaho Fish and Game opened. That was what he wanted, and they moved to Oakley, ID. Then in 1958 the Idaho F&G transferred them to Hailey, ID. It was where their second son, Thomas was born. Two years later, Russ was transferred to Lewiston, ID. where his patrol covered the Snake and Salmon Rivers. It was there he made a decision to join the F.B.I. He went back to Washington D.C. for the training. After he finished training, the bureau stationed him in Phoenix, AZ which moved the family to Phoenix for a short time. Then he was appointed a resident agent in Flagstaff, AZ, where he covered the Navajo and Hopi Reservations. In 1965, he was transferred to Salt Lake City, UT. He was there for only three months, when Russ was giving the resident agent's position in Ogden, UT. They purchased a new home there. Russ finished getting his private pilot's license and joined a pilot's club that had four planes that they could use for traveling. They took many trips in the planes. Three years later, the bureau asked him to move to Los Angeles, CA. Russ said, "no way". You did not say "no" to Mr. Hoover, so Russ quit the bureau. Russ got a job with Thiokol Chemicals as security manager for a Job Corps facility in Ogden, which he hated the longer he was there. In 1976 he found a job opening as an Investigator for the Dept. of Labor in Spokane, WA. He took it. Again, we moved. This time, Brad was left in Ogden to finish his college education. They purchased four acres in Chattaroy, just a few miles outside of Spokane, built a new house and finally settled down for good. Russ' job territory was all the Northwest states, plus North and South Dakota and Alaska. Many trips investigating labor and equipment safety complaints made by employees against employers or companies. He retired in 1996. The whole family had been skiers and skied many of the local area wherever they were available. Thomas returned to Ogden and still lives there. Brad became a Hydro-Geologist and lives in Carson City, NV. At 70, Russ made the decision to become a ski instructor and did so. He taught lessons at Mt. Spokane ski area until he was 89 when health conditions affected his skiing ability. In 2018 they sold their home in Chattaroy and moved to a cottage at Riverview Retirement Village in Spokane where Billie and Ginger, Russ' Labs still reside. He was preceded in death by his father, his mother and younger brother Ted.



