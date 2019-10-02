HOOPER, Russell Day (Age 81) Russ passed away in Spokane, WA on September 26, 2019. He was born in Colville, WA on December 16, 1937 to Paul and Versie Hooper. He attended school in Chewelah, WA. Russ served in the Army and was a longtime member of the Sheet Metal Union Local 55. Russ was preceded in death by his parents and both of his siblings. He is survived by his wife, Donna; sons Richard, Brian (Lisa), and Jason; grandchildren Brian, Alex, Travis, Jon, and Kaylee; and four great-grandchildren. The family is holding private services.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019