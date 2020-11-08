MARTIN, Russell James Russell James Martin, born September 4, 1954, to Gerald and Barbara Martin in Colfax, Washington, was the oldest of six siblings. He was always looking out for his siblings and interested in what they were doing. Russ loved to accompany his Dad, Coach Jerry Martin to Little League Baseball games, Colfax High School football games and more! Moving to Spokane, Russ attended North Pines Junior High and University High School. He played for the University High School football varsity team and loved acting in several plays. Russ married Jayni Omoto on August 6, 1983 at St. Paschal's Catholic Church, Spokane Valley. Russ graduated from Eastern Washington University with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Education. He did substitute teaching for School District #81 before beginning a new career in computer technology. Russ and Mike McGuire started Ascent GIS, a computer mapping service using satellite information. He loved to travel and was fortunate to visit Germany, Great Britain, Hawaii, Mexico and many places in the western U.S. Russ passed on October 15, 2020, at his home in Spokane. He was preceded in death by his wife Jayni and brother Richard Martin (Sheila). Russ is survived by his parents Gerald and Barbara Martin and his two daughters, Alexandra Martin (Joe Olney) and Andrea Martin (Ron Lo). Russ is survived by siblings: Scott (Hitomi) Martin, Laurie Jones (Mike), Michael Martin (Julie), Mark Martin (Sheila). Russ is survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will miss Russ' wit, sense of humor, and great stories that ended with a big laugh. Our thanks to Hospice of Spokane for their excellent and compassionate care.



