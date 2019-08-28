Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Jay BABIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BABIN, Russell Jay (Age 67) Russell Jay Babin died Friday, August 9th, 2019 peacefully at the Hospice House in Spokane following a rapid decline after diagnosis of an illness. Russ was born to Howard and Phyllis Babin on February 5th, 1952 in Spokane. He had a diverse career path, including a successful career working in sales for Hamer's men's wear, then managing a Montana band (Final Exam), bringing musicians to Spokane (he was very proud of bringing T bone Burnett to Spokane), and then in his later years working at a local gas station with the same passion. He worked hard every day to lighten up people's day. Russ believed in enjoying life's moments. He cherished his friendships he loved eating out and spending time with friends at local restaurants, and sharing conversations about music, sports, and politics. One would get easily impressed with his eloquent language, memorized information, and perspective on life. Russ kept himself informed of the local, national and international events and was widely read. His favorite source of entertainment was listening to his radiowhether that was NPR, or listening to Gonzaga's basketball games. Russ was a kind person who believed in giving and sharing. He was such a great teacher, mentor, and a friend that one could always count on, and lean on. Russ will be greatly missed by his friends. A private remembrance service was held by close friends after Russ passed. A Mass service will be held on September 4th at 7:30am at St. Marys Church on South Adams Road in Spokane Valley.

