Russell L. "Russ" Balow
1965 - 2020
BALOW, Russell L. "Russ" The family of Russell "Russ" L. Balow, age 55, announce his peaceful passing on October 17th 2020 at home with family. Russ was born in Aberdeen, WA March 10th 1965 to Janice Fleming and Lynn Balow. He attended school in Aberdeen, WA. Russ moved to Spokane, WA in 1984 where he worked two full-time jobs in order for Carrie to join him. They were married in 1986. Russ was a welder, fabricator, installer and was employed at Sign Corp at the time of his death. Russ was talented at many things but his true passion was auto restoration. He spent thousands of hours restoring the classic muscle cars he loved as a child. He was avid hunter and outdoorsman. He loved the ocean and made many trips back to the beaches of his home county of Grays Harbor, WA. As with many of his skills, he was quick to teach others the art of razor clam digging. Russ will always be known to his family and friends as "The Master of Clams." Russ is missed by his wife Carrie Coyle-Balow of 34 years; daughters Elizabeth (Mark) and Jacqueline (Ramon); his parents; Siblings Robert (Robin), Penny (Gary), Kerry (David); grandchildren Ivy and Presten; In-Laws Molly and Don Morey; Lifelong friend Dan Coyle (Shanna); as well as numerous extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his stepfather Ted and father-in-law Tom. The family would like to thank Dr. Raj, Dr. Kelly and their wonderful staff of Summit Cancer Center for their exceptional and compassionate care. They would also like to thank Scott and Deanna of Sign Corp and the staff of Sturm Heating and Air Conditioning for all of their support. Due to Covid-19 no services will be held as Russ' family and friends greatly exceed the group restrictions.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

October 25, 2020
Russ was a beautiful person and he will be greatly missed. My thoughts go out to Carrie and the rest of the family.
Rest in peace Russ. I am greatly saddened. I love you all.
Scott Larsen
Friend
