WICKHAM, Russell Ray Russell Ray Wickham passed unexpectedly the evening of March 9, 2020. Russell was born April 25, 1949. He grew up in the Elk area and attended Riverside high school before marrying the love of his life and serving in Vietnam as a soldier in the United States Army. Russell is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Nancy Wickham, their three children: Russell Wickham, Frank Wickham, and Larenda (Nathan) Caldeira, and their five grandchildren and great-grandchild: Joshua, Tessa, Shannen, Paul, Larissa, and Karliah. He is also survived by four of his siblings: Clarence Wickham, Sherry Ryan, Rosemary Forbes, Melvinea Stevens and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Merrell and Huldah Wickham, his brothers Merrell and Gary Wickham, and his sister-in-law Susan Coronel. He was incredibly proud to have served our country. Thus, he will have a full military burial service at 10:30am on March 20th at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery (21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA 99022). Services will be followed by a celebration of life the same day at 1:30 pm which will be held at the Local 338 Union Hall (14015 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99216).

Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 15, 2020

