Service Information Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue Manhattan , KS 66502 (785)-539-7481 Memorial service 10:00 AM Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue Manhattan , KS 66502

Obituary

JOEHNK, Ruth Ann (Age 85) Ruth Ann Joehnk, age 85, of Manhattan, died August 26, 2019, at Meadowlark Hills Bramlage House. She was born July 23, 1934, in Annapolis, Maryland, the daughter of Andrew and Margaret Ann (Fries) Bouma. Ruth graduated from Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland. She was an Administrative Assistant for Safeway Grocery Stores in the Seattle, Washington, Division for 25 years, retiring in 1994. Ruth was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, Welcome Club of Manhattan, Epsilon Sigma Alpha International Gamma Lambda Chapter and the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program. She enjoyed doing community service projects at the Senior Center and Big Lakes Developmental Center and volunteering at the Mercy Regional Health Center gift shop. On July 24, 1954, she was married to Osceola Woodard, they later divorced. She later married John W. Joehnk on February 18, 1984, in Issaquah, Washington. She was preceded in death by Osceola and John; by her grandson John Woodard; and by her great-grandson Isaac Brincken. Survivors include her two sons: Richard Woodard, DDS, and his wife Rachel of Manhattan, KS, and Stephen Woodard, DDS, and his wife Lisa of Spokane, WA; three grandchildren: Michelle Woodard, Laura Woodard and Christopher Woodard; four great-grandchildren; three siblings: Bertha Miller and her husband Charles of Gainesville, FL, Andrew Bouma, Jr. and his wife Sandra of Salisbury, MA, and John Bouma and his wife Darlene of Clarksville, MA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation is planned with memorial services to be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Pastor Steve Myers officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan, KS. Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to Isaac's Bookshelf. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502, or through the website at www.isaacsbookshelf.org Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019

