CLARKE, Ruth Anne (Moline) May 5, 1930 March 30, 2020 Our mom, Ruth Anne, was born on the 5th day of May 1930, the second child and only daughter of Dr. Wesley Andre and Edith Karlson Moline. She grew up on the lower South Hill in Spokane, attending Franklin Elementary and Lewis & Clark High School, where she was active in ASB Activities, Band and TiGirls. Ruthie - as she was affectionately called met the love of her life, Harold D. "Pete" Clarke Jr., when she was 14 and he was 16 years old. Pete had a job delivering groceries and one of his stops was Ruthie's family home. Soon thereafter, a romance blossomed, which eventually lead to their marriage on December 4th, 1949. Pete and Ruthie left Spokane the evening of their wedding for Pullman, so Pete could finish his degree at Washington State College (WSU today GO COUGS!). Before they finally settled in Spokane to raise their family, they lived in Texas, Tennessee, and Florida while Pete was in the Air Force and their first-born Susan was an infant. After returning to Spokane, they had two more children, Anna and Harold III. Our mom truly was the perfect homemaker! Her home was always beautiful and immaculate, but she also was a gifted seamstress, incredible cook, enjoyed playing piano, and could grow anything...especially roses. She spent time as a P.T.A. mom, was active in the Junior League, and a 65+ year member of Emmanuel Presbyterian where she held many offices and gave so much time and love. Each year Emmanuel holds a bazaar that Ruth would work towards year-round, making crafts and sewing things to help fundraise. Pete and Ruth Anne were active with the AFS American Field Service an international youth exchange organization, which is how they met Federico "Kiko" Chalupa, their other son from Peru. Kiko remains a fixture in our family to this day. Our mom was known as quite the hostess! She loved to throw parties at her home and have gatherings at the lake home they built at Hayden Lake. She was part of an active bridge group for years, involved in a gardening club, enjoyed camping with her family when the kids were small, and loved to dance with Pete whenever the occasion arose. She was known to love a good happy hour with red wine! She had many friendships of long years in her life, including several friends from childhood who are still connected to her today. Ruth was a steadfast and supportive wife as her sweetheart Pete completed years of law school, and eventually became a Superior Court Judge for Spokane County. When Pete's law career was over, they made the most of their free time! Ruth really enjoyed traveling with Pete. One of her favorite trips was to see her homeland of Sweden on a Baltic Sea cruise in 2010. Pete and Ruth later retired to Touchmark Community in 2013. They enjoyed a long, loving marriage for 65 years before Pete passed away in 2016. Our family is thankful for the loving care our mom received through Touchmark and Hospice until the end of her life. The most important part of Ruth Anne's life was her family. She was pre-deceased by her sweetheart Pete (2016), her mother Edith (1951), her father Wesley (1991), her stepmother Vivian Moline (2000), her stepsister Nancy Moline Lavens (2019), and her great-granddaughter Marleigh Clarke (2013). She is survived by her daughter Susan Clarke Borg (Gregory), her daughter Anna Clarke-Deaver, and her son Harold D. Clarke III (Heidi). Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought her so much joy include: Sarah Borg Bunney (Grant and Ava), Peter Borg (Erik and Annika), Leah Borg Streich and husband Jake (Harper and River), Evan Clarke-Deaver, Vanessa Clarke-Deaver, Katie Clarke Windle and husband Paul (Lucy and Penelope), Ben Clarke and wife Heidi (Emma and Ruby), Jacob Clarke, Ethan Clarke and wife Christa (Camryn and Hayden). Other close family members include her older brother Dr. David Moline, her half-brother William Moline (Barbara), and several nieces and nephews who were dear to her. We will hold a family graveside service; and later this summer, we will gather together to celebrate her life. If you would like to honor Ruth with a memorial gift, she would love that it benefits Emmanuel Presbyterian Church 1926 W. Chelan, Spokane, WA 99205 or Hospice of Spokane 121 S. Arthur, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210-2215. "so long as they speak your name, you shall never die"

