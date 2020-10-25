GALLAGHER, Ruth Eleanor (Johnson) Ruth passed away Friday morning, October 16th, 2020 at the age of 90. Preceded in death by her Father Walter Johnson, Mother Cora (Kittilson) Johnson, sister June W. Johnson and husband John E. Gallagher. Survived by sons, John Gallagher and Kenneth Gallagher; eight grandchildren; Samuel, Maureen, Rachel, and Andrew of Anchorage AK; Danielle, Luke and Alexa of Spokane, WA and Kristen Daschofsky (husband-Ashley) and two great-grandchildren, Khloe Fredericksen and Brody Daschofsky of Walla Walla WA. She attended Zion Lutheran Church in Millwood WA, where a funeral service on Sunday October 25 at 2pm will be live streamed on FaceBook.com/ZionMillwood
. Also posted for future viewing on the YouTube channel for Zion Lutheran Millwood WA