SMITH, Ruth E. (Age 103) Ruth passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020, at the age of 103. She was born on April 18, 1917, to Ross and Hazel Dull in Minona, Iowa. Ruth trained as a dental hygienist in Iowa and later worked as a receptionist for Dr. Albi in Spokane for many years. She was a devoted charter member of Audubon Park United Methodist Church. Ruth is survived by her son Trevor (Julie), grandchildren Cory (Caitlin) and Jillian (Ray), and great-grandchildren Amelia and Ryan Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband Lester, son Steven, and her siblings Reva and Dean. Ruth survived countless heath setbacks, including cancer, pancreatitis, blindness, and hearing impairment, without complaint and without losing her faith in God or her sense of humor. Her family would like to thank the staff of Avalon North Care Center for the loving and professional attention she received during her extended stay. In place of flowers, please send donations in Ruth's honor to Audubon Park United Methodist Church, where a memorial service will be held at a later date.



