Service Information Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax 109 North Mill Street P.O. Box 739 Colfax , WA 99111 (509)-397-3406

PITTMANN, Ruth Eleanor Ruth Eleanor Pittmann, long-time Oakesdale resident, passed away July 4, 2019 at The Courtyard in Colfax. It was her 94th birthday. Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 15th, at 11:00AM at the Oakesdale Presbyterian Church follow-ed by burial in the Oakesdale Cemetery. View-ing will be Thursday and Friday from 9 AM to 4 PM at Bruning Funeral Home and for one hour prior to services on Monday in Oakesdale. Ruth was born in Portland, Oregon, July 4, 1925 to parents Frank and Goldie (Gaskill) Davis, the third daughter of six siblings, Edith, Helen, Ruth, Bob, Max and Donny. Ruth always helped take care of her brothers. When she was 16 and living in a house on the hill and pumped their water, she met LaVerne Pittmann, who lived down the hill and would meet him halfway between the houses when she went out to pump water. They were married July 3, 1943, the day before her 18th birthday. They moved to the country ranch house outside of Oakesdale and lived there for fifty years. Right after their 50th anniversary, they moved into Oakesdale to the little green house across from the Presbyterian Church. They loved their home there for 22 years when health decided their move to The Courtyard in Colfax, where she lived for the next four years. LaVerne passed away in March of 2017, five days after his 96th birthday. Ruth missed him so much and joined him on her 94th birthday, a day after what would have been their 76th anniversary. Ruth loved little kids, was a great cook, as the many harvest hands can attest, took care of a large yard, garden, canned and in later years made many "Dream Dolls" for all the granddaughters and many other family and friends, as well as other needlework. She did all of the painting of Verne's woodworking projects during retirement. Much of the painting very intricate. They both loved working out at The Fit Farm in Oakesdale. She was a member of Oakesdale Grange and Oakesdale Presbyterian Church. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings. She is survived by her daughter Doris (Royce) Johnson of Farmington and her son, Dennis (Carol) Pittmann of Colfax; six grandchildren, LaVon (Eli) Walser, Diana (Brian) Oliver, Terry (Steve) Noyes, Cheryl (Josey) Booth, Brad (Eva) Pittmann, and Kelli (Toby) Meserve, as well as 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. The family suggests memorial gifts in her memory be to the Oakesdale Presbyterian Church or Oakesdale Fire Dept. They would also like to especially thank the staff and wonderful caregivers at The Courtyard that enriched both of their parents lives these past years. On-line guest book is at

