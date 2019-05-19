HURST, Ruth Elinor Ruth Elinor Hurst, a 22-year resident of Spokane Valley, Washington, passed away May 5, 2019, in Spokane. She was born September 26, 1929, in Tillamook, Oregon to Verlie and Marvin Dobson. Ruth spent her youth in Brewster and graduated from Brewster High School. Ruth raised her six children in Cashmere, WA. She worked many years in agriculture. Ruth also became a certified care provider serving clients in their homes. Ruth survived three husbands- Henry Petersen, Leonard Hurst, and Gordon Schull, and two children, Dale Petersen, and Kathleen Main. She enjoyed creating through needlework, sewing, and crocheting. She loved to read, garden, and spend her time with family. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ruth will be remembered as a loving and caring person to all. She was honest and treated others with integrity, knowing that the truth can sometimes hurt. Loved by many, Ruth is survived by her sons, David Petersen of Cashmere, WA, and Todd Petersen of Wenatchee, WA; daughters, Nancy Creighton and Deanna Larson, both of Spokane Valley, WA; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was one of fourteen children and surviving are three brothers and three sisters. Last September, having been diagnosed with cancer, Ruth requested and enjoyed a wonderful memorial birthday party knowing it was to be her last. Please share your memories of Ruth in her guestbook at www.HennesseyValley.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary