HALSELL, Ruth Elizabeth Ruth Elizabeth Halsell passed away peacefully at her home attended by family members on Monday, August 17, 2020, at the age of 90. Ruth was born in a small town in western Pennsylvania. Upon her graduation from nursing school, she followed her beloved younger sister to Galveston, Texas, and took a nursing position in the ophthalmology department of the University of Texas's teaching hospital. By an arranged blind date, she met second-year medical student John T. "Jack" Halsell at UT-Galveston Medical School. The two were married and remained so one week shy of 64 years, during that time raising four children. Jack's service as a physician in the USAF took them to many places around the country and the world, including being stationed in Spain for four years in the 1960s, an experience Ruth greatly enjoyed. When the family lived in Spokane, Ruth briefly returned to nursing, then made a new career as a medical consultant and law librarian for Lukins & Annis law firm. Ruth was an insightful, intelligent, modest, mannered, strong-willed, dedicated, and disciplined woman. Always optimistic, she focused on the positive in life and had a sharp and irreverent wit. She had an innate sense about people, and made friends from complete strangers in minutes. Ruth was also an avid reader, had an artistic eye, and enjoyed and supported many of Seattle's cultural offerings. Ruth had an adventurous spirit, enjoying travel and the experience of new places, cuisines, and cultures. She loved snow sports in the mountains, the beaches and sun of Hawaii, and the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Throughout the years the family extensively explored the Salish Sea and Inside Passage of British Columbia, and she became a highly experienced mariner in the process. She loved to have fun and laugh with friends and family, and would open a bottle of champagne when there was any excuse to celebrate. She is survived by her loving husband Jack, daughter Patricia, sons John (Gail Vore), Chris (Gina Fino), and David (Theresa Halsell), grandchildren Chris Keate (Abby Taylor), Marcus Halsell (Clarissa Gaillardet) and Grace Halsell-Vore, great-grandson Jameson, and her many friends and extended family members who loved her dearly. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Ruth's Life will be held at a later date as soon as we are able to gather safely together again. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Planned Parenthood.



