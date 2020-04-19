Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Ellen Rieper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RIEPER, Ruth Ellen Ruth passed away on April 11th 2020 in Spokane, WA after brief illness. Born in Tacoma, WA, she grew up in nearby Lakewood, WA. Ruth graduated from Lakes High School and then attended Eastern Washington Univer- sity where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Out- door Recreation with a minor in Park management. A 20+-year US Forestry service employee, a major portion of work history was centered in Idaho where she lived just prior to her death. She had been working as a Timber Measurements Specialist for the Boise and Sawtooth National Forests in Boise just prior to her passing. Her many interests centered on outdoor sports. She belonged to the National Ski Patrol and volunteered at several of the ski area's near Boise. Ruth was preceded in death by her parent, Clarence and Agnes (Nancy) Rieper. She is survived by a brother, James Rieper and his partner Brenda Stewart of Lakewood, WA; Margaret Herron (Terry) of Spokane, WA, one niece, Maree Herron teaching in Russia, numerous relatives and hundreds of friends. A celebration of Ruth's life will take place in the region of the Sawtooth Mountains of Idaho at a later date. Arrangements are through Pacific Northwest Cremation. Please access their website to leave a memory on Ruth's Page. In lieu of flowers, Donation can be made to a Cancer support group, River Discovery using this link:

riverdiscovery.org/ruthrieper and/or the Payette Lakes, Bogus Basin, Sun Valley Ski Patrol. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 19, 2020

