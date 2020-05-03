VAN BELLE, Ruth G. (White) Our beloved mom, grandma, G G., great-great-grandma and friend, Ruth Van Belle went to her eternal home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2020. Ruth was born October 23, 1922 in Spokane, WA. She grew up, and lived most of her life in the Spokane Valley and was a proud graduate of West Valley in 1940. In June 1941 she married Albert Van Belle and they raised their family of five children in the Spokane Valley. She worked as a nanny/housekeeper. She was a strong, hardworking housewife, loving and caring for her family with a servant's heart. Over the years Al and Ruth opened their home to people in need, cousins, neighbors, foster children, adult home care, college students, exchange students, and many others in need. Ruth was strongly committed to the Lord. She hosted Bible studies in her home and volunteered many years at her church teaching Sunday school, youth,Vvacation Bible School, camps or wherever she was needed. She took pride in working as a baby room teacher at Valleypoint Learning Center and later volunteering her time for many years at the Valley Hospital. She loved to travel, especially when she was able to visit many of her children and grandchildren, which brought her to nearly every state. Her vacation travels even took her to several European countries, Mexico and Canada. Life was not always easy, losing loved ones, surviving cancer, the loss of home and belongings to a house fire. She chose not to complain but to have a positive attitude and be happy. Her life advice to others was to "be happy". Her favorite saying was "Oh Joy", which she lived out as she endured joyfully through these many earthly trials, exuberating her trust in the Lord in all things and setting a wonderful example for her family to follow. She loved her family and our large family gatherings. Her happiness, love of life and joy will live on for years to come, in her 90+ children, great- and great-great-grandchildren. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Albert Van Belle, and their daughter Kathleen (Van Belle) King and infant grandson Jacob Opsal. Ruth is survived by Barbara (Jerry- deceased) Everett, Richard (Carol) Van Belle, (Kathi- deceased) John King, David (Faith) Van Belle, Marian (Craig) Opsal, 20 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren plus two on the way, 16 great-great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all. What a wonderful legacy. A Memorial service will be announced at a later date. If you would like to share memories of Ruth, please visit the Thornhill Valley website.



