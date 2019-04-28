Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth (Janson) HAAS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAAS, Ruth (Janson) Ruth Mae (Janson) Haas passed away peacefully to join the Lord on April 20, 2019 in Spokane Valley, Washington at the age of 88. Ruth was born on May 7, 1930, in Latah, Washington to Charles and Emma (Bippes) Janson. She was raised in Latah with her siblings, Dorothy Ruhl, Wilbur "Check" Janson, and James Janson. When Ruth was nine years old, her mother tragically passed away. Ruth stepped in to care for her father, older brother Check, and younger brother Jim. Such began Ruth's dedication to caring for family, which she did her entire life with love and faith. She was considerate, caring and always put other people's needs before her own. There are no words to describe the love we all had for her and how much we will miss her. Ruth graduated from Latah High School in 1948 and married her husband of 56 years, Gerald (Jerry) Haas on August 23, 1952. They raised four children on the family farm near Tensed; Glen, Jennifer (Terry) Hentges, Alan (Rita) Haas and Gordon (Lisa) Haas. Ruth was very proud of her children and they loved their mom deeply. She loved spending time with her grandchildren Kelsey Hentges, Nick Hentges, Carl Haas, Jorden Haas, Charlie Haas, and Emma Haas. Ruth's summers were filled with activities: a large garden, canning vegetables and fruit, cooking for the harvest crew, driving truck, making numerous trips to the "parts store", and of course caring for four children who were active in church, school activates, and 4-H functions. She was the farm bookkeeper an excellent seamstress and had amazing ingenuity. The family attended Zion Lutheran Church in Fairfield. Ruth always enjoyed going to bible study. She loved the company and companionship she had with the group of ladies. After Jerry's passing in 2009, she moved to Holman Gardens retirement community in Spokane Valley where she met and married Dean Edwards in 2012. She made many friends and enjoyed activities and outings. Ruth is survived by her husband Dean Edwards; her brother James Janson; brother-in-law George Ruhl; her four children; grandchildren and was looking forward to the arrival of her two great-grandchildren due in May and July. Services will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 206 W. Hamilton Rd., Fairfield, WA 99012. In lieu of flowers, consider a donations in honor of Ruth to Rosewood Cemetery or .

