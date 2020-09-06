PEARSON, Ruth Harriet Sjordal (Age 98) Longtime Spokane resident Ruth Harriet Sjordal Pearson died peacefully at home on August 28th, 2020. She was 98 years old. She was born and raised in northwest Minnesota in the rural town of Ada. While training to become a nurse (at Fairview) in Minneapolis, she met her future husband, Roy. They were married for nearly 53 years until his death in 1997. He remained forever the love of her life. She may be described as a woman of faith, family, and friends. Along with Roy and their three young kids she moved to Spokane in 1952. At one time or another each of her three sisters and their families joined her in the greater Spokane area. While she and Roy traveled extensively her heart and home remained forever in Spokane. (She used "nluvwithspokane" as her e-mail address.) Ruth is survived by three sons. Jim (Anne), Mike (Patty). Mark (Pat). Her four grandsons, who were born and raised in Spokane, were the light of her life along with her two step-granddaughters. She was the great grandmother of seven, though she (aka GG) happily embraced and was embraced by others who considered her part of their family. Ruth generously gave to causes big and small. Any remembrance gifts may be given in her name to the Gonzaga Prep wrestling program where her grandson, Danny, is the head coach. (1224 East Euclid, Spokane, WA 99207) Because of the corona virus there will be no memorial service at this time although you can leave a thought or two at the Ball and Dodd website.



