STILWELL, Ruth Hasfurther (Age 90) Ruth Hasfurther Stilwell, 90, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020, in Easton, Md. Ruth was born on July 22, 1929, in Spokane, WA, where she attended Holy Names Academy. She was an accomplished pianist who studied music at Smith College and in her later years received graduate degrees in social work and counseling. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Bill Stilwell and her loving sister Jane Harvey. She is survived by her son, Jack Stilwell of Las Vegas, NV, Cindy Mansueto of Cedar Knolls, NJ and Sue Tyng of Grasonville, MD along with seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Ruth loved life and was especially fond of her times with family and friends at the lakes and beaches which she frequented over the years. We would like to thank the staff of Bayleigh Chase in Easton for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to a medical . For condolences visit

