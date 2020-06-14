SOLOMON, Ruth Irene Ruth Irene Belgarde Solomon 1928 - 2020 Daughter of Gabriel L and Alvina Belgarde of Willow Springs, ND. Proud of her Native American heritage research- ing Belgarde Family history as far back as the 18th century. She worked as a shipyard welder in her younger years and most of her life as a waitress. She was active with Hillyard VFW Post 1474 and St. Patrick's Parish working Bingo night at both locations. She loved playing cards and visiting the Casino's. Preceded in death by husband James P. Solomon of 49 1/2 years - Passed in 1998, Carolyn Garrick (Infant Daughter). Brothers: Ted Belgarde, Clarence Anderson and George Anderson. Sisters: Gladys Fulcher, Julia Gariepy and Amanda Runge. Survived by daughter, Judy Solomon, and sons: Ted Solomon and Jimmy Solomon and wife Deana. Seven grandchildren: Jason Uhtoff of Bremerton WA., Shauna Brink and husband Boris Brink of Germany, Veronica Hamm and husband Tim Hamm, Paul Grant of Spokane, WA., Samuel E, of Salina Kansas and Heather Solomon of Tacoma, WA., and Autumn Solomon. Eight great-grandchildren: Gabriel Uhtoff, Jacob Uhtoff, Alexandria Brink, William Brink, and Michael Brink, Aiden Hamm, Benjamin Hamm and Finnick Webster. Numerous Nieces and Nephews.



