McDONALD, Ruth Jeannette Ruth Jeannette McDonald (Benson) went home on March 4, 2019. She was born on November 6, 1922 in Lewistown, Montana. Ruth married Percy Dolsman on March 29, 1939 and was married 57 years until Percy passed in 1996. She then married William McDonald in 2010. She was a devoted crocheter and loved making cinnamon rolls. She is survived by daughters Jeannette Smith, Leona (Jay) Seigel, Ione Cranner. Ruth was preceded by a daughter Joyce Stack and a son Russell Dolsman. Services were held at Berean Church on March 12, 2019.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 17, 2019