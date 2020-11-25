HALL, Ruth Katherine Ruth passed away in her home in Spokane Valley after giving up her battle against myelodysplasia under the care of Kindred Hospice with a nephew and a friend present. Ruth was born on Valentine's Day in a farmhouse across the Yellowstone River from Columbus, Montana to parents Fred and Elizabeth Kober, the 11th of 13 children. They didn't have migrant farm workers in those days so farming families had to produce their own field hands. In 1949, she married Bob Beslanowitch, a Marine Corps WWII vet deputy sheriff of Yellowstone County, Montana. They had two children: Linda and Jeffrey. In 1955, a tragic head-on crash took the life of Bob and left Ruth disabled. In spite of her disability, she went to cosmetology school and became a hairdresser to raise her two small children on her own. She later moved her family to the south Seattle area. In 1972, she moved to Spokane and married Jim Hall, a Army WWII vet, an industrial steel salesman. They enjoyed their retirement travelling, camping and fishing. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Elizabeth Kober; husbands Bob Beslanowitch and Jim Hall; children Linda and Jeffrey Beslanowitch; brothers Alfred, Solomon and Robert Kober; sisters Emma Frank, Tillie Marcus, Dorothy Miller, Frieda Tkach, Minnie Berst, Louise West and Sophie Kober. She is survived by her sisters Pollie Vernes of Billings, MT and Clara Friesz of Riverton, WY; granddaughter Tracy Beslanowitch and numerous nieces and nephews. Her present family is the congregation of Hope Lutheran Church in Spokane Valley, where a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial of her ashes will be at Sunset Memorial Garden in Billings, MT beside her first husband and their children sometime in the spring. These services will be announced at a later date.



