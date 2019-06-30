FAIRE, Ruth L. Ruth L. Faire passed away 13 June 2019 at home at the age of 91. She was born 27 July 1928. Ruth is survived by her husband Guy whom she loved deeply for 61 years. She was blessed with four children: Raymond, Theresa, Peggy and Kathy who all feel so fortunate to have had such a loving, caring, compassionate and supportive mother. Ruth is also survived by five sisters: Viola, Wilda, Jane Mary and Pauline. Ruth has seven grandchildren and seven great-grand-children. She was preceded in death by one grandson. She was a member of the Rockford Methodist Church and the Lake Creek Lady's Club. Ruth was a very spiritual person and never had a bad thing to say about anybody. We will miss the joy and love she gave us every day.

