SHAUL, Ruth Lawrence December 8, 1923 - January 21, 2020 Born in Muskegon, Michigan to Walter and Goldie Lawrence, Ruth is survived by her son, James W. Shaul; granddaughter, Debra Mitchell (Jay); grandson, Keith Shaul (Angie), great-granddaughter, Brie Shaul; and step-great- grandson, Grant Mitchell. Ruth was widowed after the death of her husband, James H. Shaul in 2001, and, "now together again". She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Ann; son, Kenneth Ray; daughter-in-law, Ann Shaul; brothers, Raymond (Murphy) Lawrence and Paul Allen Lawrence. Ruth loved to travel, bowl, and spend time with friends and family. She had been a member of the Women of the Moose, and devoted member of both the Dishman Baptist Church and the South Hill Bible Church. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11:00 AM at RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME, 4305 N. Division, Spokane, WA. Interment will follow at Fairmount Memorial Park Cemetery. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 26, 2020