SWEANY, Ruth Leola Ruth Leola Sweany was born July 15, 1928 to John and Helen Schaal of Warden, WA. She graduated from Moses Lake High School in 1946. After graduating from high school she attended Kinman Business University in Spokane, WA. Subsequently, Ruth worked for several oil companies in Spokane. She married Eugene B. Sweany on June 14, 1953 in Spokane, WA. She attended South Hill Bible Church for numerous years before her health problems limited her mobility. Ruth is survived by her sister, Anita Niccum of Federal Way, WA and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Sweany in 1994, her step-son, Glenn Sweany, her parents John and Helen Schaal, her sister Bertha (Louie) Boyd and brothers Ruben (Mildred) Schaal, Elroy (Ann) Schaal, and sister, Wilma (Russell) Swanson. The family wishes to thank Dr. Rita Snow, Horizon Hospice, and Sullivan Park Assisted Living for their wonderful and loving care during Ruth's ordeal with various health issues. Burial will be at Pines Cemetery, 1402 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2:30 pm. A Memorial Service will potentially be held in 2021 after easing of Covid19 restrictions. Ruth desired that any gifts be given to South Hill Bible Church, the Union Gospel Mission, or a charity of the donor's choice
.