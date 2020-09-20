1/2
Ruth Leola SWEANY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWEANY, Ruth Leola Ruth Leola Sweany was born July 15, 1928 to John and Helen Schaal of Warden, WA. She graduated from Moses Lake High School in 1946. After graduating from high school she attended Kinman Business University in Spokane, WA. Subsequently, Ruth worked for several oil companies in Spokane. She married Eugene B. Sweany on June 14, 1953 in Spokane, WA. She attended South Hill Bible Church for numerous years before her health problems limited her mobility. Ruth is survived by her sister, Anita Niccum of Federal Way, WA and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Sweany in 1994, her step-son, Glenn Sweany, her parents John and Helen Schaal, her sister Bertha (Louie) Boyd and brothers Ruben (Mildred) Schaal, Elroy (Ann) Schaal, and sister, Wilma (Russell) Swanson. The family wishes to thank Dr. Rita Snow, Horizon Hospice, and Sullivan Park Assisted Living for their wonderful and loving care during Ruth's ordeal with various health issues. Burial will be at Pines Cemetery, 1402 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2:30 pm. A Memorial Service will potentially be held in 2021 after easing of Covid19 restrictions. Ruth desired that any gifts be given to South Hill Bible Church, the Union Gospel Mission, or a charity of the donor's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thornhill Valley Chapel
1400 South Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
5099242211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved