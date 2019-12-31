Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Marie (Hartman) BASCETTA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BASCETTA, Ruth Marie (Hartman) (Age 91) Passed away April 11th, 2019. Born March 31, 1928 in Des Moines Iowa to Elmer Amos Hartman and Anna Olive (Baine) Hartman. She was joined by siblings, Paul, Beulah, Clyde, Ruth, Pauline and Sharon. Ruth was employed at Deaconess Hospital. While at the Pine Shed Restaurant, Joe Bascetta spotted her. They were later married on February 14, 1964. They were blessed with children, Duane, Michael and Timothy. Being a great cook, she was known for her homemade soups, bread, especially her spaghetti. She also enjoyed needlepoint. Sons, Duane and Michael served during the Vietnam war. Ruth felt the call to serve in the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 91, Corvallis, MT. She was an active member of the Spokane Valley Assembly Church. Ruth is survived by sons: Duane (Bonita), Michael and Timothy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, also extended family members. Her siblings: Pauline and Sharon. She is preceded in death by husband, Joseph; parents, Elmer and Anna; siblings Paul, Beulah, Clyde and Ruth. The service is scheduled for Thursday, April 18 at 1:00 pm, at the Valley Assembly Church, with a reception to follow. The church address is 15618 E. Broadway, Spokane Valley, WA 99037. Take Sullivan exit South; to E. Broadway, church on RH side. A private graveside service for the family will follow at Pines Cemetery. Ruth was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

