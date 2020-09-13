STEWART, Ruth Marie (Andersen) (Age 88) Ruth Marie Stewart born in Miles City, Montana to Christina Karch Andersen and Andrew Peter Andersen on August 16th 1932. Ruth spent her childhood in that small town in eastern Montana. After graduation from High School, her dream was to become a mortician; but as fate would have it, she entered a Diploma Nursing program at Holy Rosary Hospital and found her life's calling in the profession of Nursing. She continued to be a Registered Nurse throughout her life, she was dedicated and loved by her patients. Upon graduation from Nursing School, she met and married Aaron Reed Stewart in San Diego, California in 1953. Ruth and Reed settled in Spokane, Washington in 1954. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Reed and is survived by her children, Kathryn, Kris and Kelly(Teresa). Ruth was the proud Grandmother to 11 Grandchildren: Justin, Amanda, Kala, David, Aaron, Drue, Andrew, Elizabeth, Jesi, RJ and Natalie. She found great joy in her Great-Grandchildren: Hannah, Austin, Melanie, Nicholas, Owen, Kara, Jackson, Kat, Charlie, Parker, Kinley, Ellie, Aubree and Kyle. Later in life Ruth was incredibly fortunate to meet her dearest life partner and friend of 30 years, Harry Teaford. Together Ruth and Harry traveled and cruised the world and enjoyed simple evenings together with family. As the matriarch of the Stewart Family she was frequently referred to by her children's friends and family as "Big Ruth". She was a genuine and generous friend to many and found joy and satisfaction in taking care of others. If there was a party to go to, a party to plan or a party to host she was always there, ready, willing and "Dressed to the Nines". She loved to eat "good food" and share "good food". She always had a meal ready for anyone who walked through her front door and was well known for leftover "mystery" casseroles. Throughout her life she was an avid shopper and if you were tasked with accompanying her you would be lucky to keep up with her and see where you were going. She loved to play cards, in fact she would hold grandchildren and great-grandchildren hostage to play cards all night long. She loved to play bridge and played weekly at the South Hill Senior Center. She loved to garden and was known to have the meticulous yard on the block. She felt digging in the dirt was therapeutic and found satisfaction in sharing the bounty of her vegetable garden. Her greatest gift to her family was making simple, mundane and daily activities magical. Ruth passed away on September 7th in the presence of her family. Private family services were held to celebrate "Big Ruth's" life.



