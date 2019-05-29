Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Marilyn (Mitchell, Lenaghan) CONWAY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CONWAY, Ruth Marilyn (Mitchell, Lenaghan) (Age 91) With profound sadness we announce the passing of Ruth Marilyn Conway, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She left us on May 20, 2019 while sleeping peacefully. She was born December 13, 1927 in Maryborough Wellington County, Ontario, Canada and graduated from Kitchener-Waterloo Hospital School of Nursing in 1949. She then became a flight attendant for Trans Canada Air based in Vancouver, BC., where she met and married Charles MacDonald Lenaghan in 1955. They had two children, Charles "Mitch" and Marilyn. Charles Lenaghan died October 25, 1959. She then married Donald R. Conway December 24, 1964 and the family moved to Wenatchee, WA USA. In 1966 they moved to Spokane Valley and later opened Conway's Family Restaurant. They sold the restaurant in 1976. Don Conway passed away September 13, 1989. Ruth continued to live alone, for many years, until moving to North Point Village in 2013. Ruth lived a wonderful, active and happy life. She loved her children, grandchildren, and her dogs. Her passion was collecting Beanie Babies, needlework, reading and supporting the Home Shopping Network. She loved being outside and was a prolific walker and collector of race shirts. Throughout her life she exhibited a strong work ethic and was loved by many. She was also known for her stubborn streak tempered with a sense of humor. Now that she is no longer with us, let us continue to honor the life she lived. She is now residing in God's kingdom. She will be greatly missed. Ruth is preceded in death by brothers Jack and Ken. She is survived by brother Dale (Dorothy) Mitchell of Toronto, Ontario, sister Nora Doig of Listowel, Ontario, son Charles Mitchell (Anchalee) Conway, of Colbert; daughter Marilyn Ruth (Bill) Reeves, of Nine Mile Falls; grandchildren Matthew Conway and Danielle (Chad) Love. The family would like to thank the caring staff at North Point Village Assisted Living and especially the team of devoted caregivers in Cottage B. Thanks also to the staff at Horizon Hospice. Ruth did not wish to have services and the family asks that you each take the time to cherish your loved ones, they will be gone too soon.

