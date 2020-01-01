Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth MARVIN. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Viewing 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 View Map Graveside service 12:00 PM Spokane Memorial Gardens 5909 South Cheney-Spokane Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MARVIN, Ruth M. Our beloved mother, Ruth Marvin passed over on Friday, December 27, 2019 after a long and healthy life. Ruth loved life. She was born at home in Tom Beall, Idaho on April 22, 1923. She grew up in Lapwai where her father farmed. She has gifts that were hand made for her by some of the Native Americans that lived nearby and helped on the farm. Ruth enjoyed helping her father outside with the chores. Her mom taught her to bake pies, which she enjoyed. She was always embroidering things for her family. She married Peter Lupinacci in 1943 and had two daughters, Sharon and Judy. They divorced and soon after married Ralph Marvin and had four boys: Walter, Ron, Larry and Jerry. Ruth loved having her family all around her. She always had the family together on Christmas Eve to celebrate Jesus' birth. On birthdays and other holidays she would have the families there for meals to celebrate in her own way. Ruth was a great person, always busy writing to her friends and relatives, coloring pictures to give to her family, watching the Mariner, Seahawks and Gonzaga teams. She enjoyed watching game shows on TV. Her husband Ralph passed in 2009 and great-grandson, Dylan in 2014. She is survived by six children and their spouses, 18 grandchildren and their spouses and 38 great-grandchildren and their spouses and 11 great-great-grandchildren. There will be a viewing at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 North Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224 on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. She will then be honored with a graveside service at 12:00 p.m. at Spokane Memorial Gardens, 5909 South Cheney-Spokane Road. Heritage Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

