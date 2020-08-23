BAUER, Ruth Rose (Age 93) March 5, 1927 - August 4, 2020 Ruth Bauer passed away August 4, 2020 in Fairfield, Washington. Ruth was born March 5, 1927 to Herman and Rosie Drewes and grew up with her sister Juanita on the family's Moran Prairie farm south of Spokane. She graduated in 1945 from Lewis and Clark High School. Ruth married Gil Bauer on June 18, 1949 and together they operated a general contracting firm in Spokane for over 35 years. Ruth was a lifelong resident of the Moran and Glenrose Prairie areas. She was a charter member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and was active in the Glenrose Community Association and Glenrose Women's Group. Ruth will be remembered by her family as someone who enjoyed the basic things in life. She enjoyed picking fruits and vegetables from the garden, listening to others, sharing stories, taking walks and spending time at the family cabin on Coeur d' Alene Lake. She was a caring and wonderful mentor to all in her family and will be greatly missed. Ruth is survived by her sons John and Dan Bauer and their spouses Terry and Paula, three grandchildren, Christie Fowler, Katie Boedeker and Jeff Bauer, two great-grandchildren, Hudson and Paisley Fowler, sister-in-law Jean Chaffee and six nieces and nephews, Vicki Zier, Becki Leatherman, Laurie Ball, Dave Boyer, Dean Boyer and Diane Boyer. She was preceded in death by her husband Gil, sister Juanita Zier, sister-in-law Doris Lee and niece Tammy Keith. The family will be holding a private service at the Moran Prairie Cemetery to celebrate her life. Memorials can be made to Palouse Country Assisted Living in Fairfield, Washington.



