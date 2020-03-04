Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth SILLS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SILLS, Ruth (Age 79) Ruth passed away peace- fully at home on February 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy battle with dementia. Tom and Ruth married on January 31, 1959 when Tom was in the Navy. They made their home in Fairfield WA in 1964 and that is where they raised their children and eventually retired there. Ruth is survived by her husband Tom, daughter Tina (Larry); sons Allen (Nicole), Randy (LeAnn); 5 grandkids and 10 great-grandkids. Funeral Service will be a graveside service in Fairfield WA on March 8th at 1:00 pm for family and close friends.

SILLS, Ruth (Age 79) Ruth passed away peace- fully at home on February 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy battle with dementia. Tom and Ruth married on January 31, 1959 when Tom was in the Navy. They made their home in Fairfield WA in 1964 and that is where they raised their children and eventually retired there. Ruth is survived by her husband Tom, daughter Tina (Larry); sons Allen (Nicole), Randy (LeAnn); 5 grandkids and 10 great-grandkids. Funeral Service will be a graveside service in Fairfield WA on March 8th at 1:00 pm for family and close friends. Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close