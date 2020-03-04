SILLS, Ruth (Age 79) Ruth passed away peace- fully at home on February 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy battle with dementia. Tom and Ruth married on January 31, 1959 when Tom was in the Navy. They made their home in Fairfield WA in 1964 and that is where they raised their children and eventually retired there. Ruth is survived by her husband Tom, daughter Tina (Larry); sons Allen (Nicole), Randy (LeAnn); 5 grandkids and 10 great-grandkids. Funeral Service will be a graveside service in Fairfield WA on March 8th at 1:00 pm for family and close friends.
