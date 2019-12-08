Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth W. HARRIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARRIS, Ruth W. Adored mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Ruth Harris passed away on her 97th birthday, Monday, December 2nd, 2019. Born and raised in Spokane, WA., Ruth attended Franklin Grade School and Lewis and Clark High School. From an early age music was her passion. She played the cello starting with the All City Orchestra and went on to play for the Old Time Party radio show. She joined the newly-formed Spokane Philharmonic Society (now the Spokane Symphony). Ruth was also a member of the Evelyn Ayer Trio which was a regular feature for holidays and special events at the Davenport Hotel. She will always be remembered for her contagious joy, love of family, compassionate heart and care for others. She loved family gatherings, playing games, celebrating holidays, cross stitching and musical performances. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Kate Woolsey, sisters Nan and Trudy, husband John and daughter Joan Ressa. Ruth is survived by daughter Janis Fink (Scott), son James Hoagland (Brenda), stepdaughters Margaret and Sheryl Harris, son-in-law Don Ressa; five grandchildren: Sean Hoagland (Amy), Chris Hoagland (Holly), Lisa Lambert (Nick), Tony Ressa, Amy Wohl (Steve); eight great-grandchildren: Gracie, Livia, Jackson, Scarlett, Mia, Nolan, Russell and Luke and many nieces and nephews. Those whose lives Ruth touched are invited to Riverview Retirement Chapel on December 14th at 10:00 a.m. 1801 E. Upriver Drive to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Spokane Symphony or .

