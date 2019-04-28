Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ryan Daryl TORGESON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TORGESON, Ryan Daryl (Age 35) Ryan Daryl Torgeson passed away in his home in Spokane, WA on April 14, 2019. He was born on September 16, 1983 to Deanna Disch and Chandler "Shayne" Torgeson. He was preceded in death by his Gramps Daryl Disch; his uncles Darrin and Dion Disch; and his loyal dog Brute. Ryan is survived by his mother Deanna Disch Rodriquez; his grandmother Donna Camp; his father Chandler "Shayne" Torgeson; uncle Craig Torgeson; his brother Brandon Fellers; his son River Torgeson; fiancé Jennifer Steel; and three step-children, Danni, Erin and Jamison. Ryan graduated from North Central High School in 2002, where he was a football star. Ryan loved his metals, automotive and wood shop classes. This is when he became interested in detailing cars. Ryan spent most of his adult life detailing cars. He had a passion for cars/trucks and motorcycles. Ryan also spent some of the past year working as an in-home caregiver. Ryan wanted to help others and felt this was where he needed to be. He had a deep desire to make a difference in others' lives. The past few months of Ryan's life he worked at The Legacy Billiards bar and grill as a cook. Ryan was such a great cook and loved cooking for others. One of his dreams was to start a taco truck. Ryan was an outdoorsman at heart. He spent a lot of time fishing and hunting with his buddies and his fiancé. He got to teach his sons the love of fishing. Ryan was a great teacher and wanted his boys to share the same passion in the great outdoors. Ryan loved sitting around the fire enjoying a cold beer. Ryan's favorite place to be was Belize. He spent a lot of time in Belize with his Gramps. This is where he learned to love the land and developed a passion for growing his own garden. Ryan and his gramps loved planting and taking care of their plants and flowers on their property. Ryan loved music. There was never a time where there wasn't music playing when Ryan was around. He was the biggest Metallica fan and got to see them in concert in December. Ryan loved woodworking and making antler pipes. He was very creative and had an eye for art. Ryan had such a passion for life. He cherished every moment with his family and friends, especially his son River. Ryan brought so much laughter, fun and joy to all the lives he touched. He left his mark wherever he was. He was the type of man who helped anyone at any given time. Ryan's love, laughter, friendship and big bear hugs will forever be missed. A celebration of life for Ryan will be held on May 4, 2019 at the Legacy Billiards Bar and Grill at 2:00 PM, 5303 N. Market, Spokane, WA. The family has asked if you could bring a dish for a potluck and your favorite memories of Ryan. There has been an account set up for Ryan's son, River Torgeson, at Numerica Credit Union.

