TIBBETT, Ryan L. Ryan Lupe Tibbett, 29, of Spokane, WA passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at the "cabin" after a long and hard fought battle with cancer. He was born on November 1, 1990 in Spokane, WA and graduated from Ferris HS in 2010. He loved music, the outdoors, hunting and most of all; fishing. He is a beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 on January 18, 2020 at the Spokane First Church of Nazarene, 9004 N Country Homes Blvd.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 10, 2020