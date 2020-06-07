TATT, Ryan Logan (Age 44) With deepest sorrow we announce that Ryan Logan Tatt, age 44, died on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was a loving father, son, brother, partner, stepfather, stepson, and friend. He drew the love and admiration of an astonishing number of people before the arc of his life was cut short. He was never boring, always funny, and the strength and passion with which he met hardships never let up. He attended Ferris High School and completed his AA at Spokane Community College. He grew up on a tennis court with his little sister, Lindsey, by his side retrieving his tennis balls and traveling and supporting him at hundreds of matches. At the age of 8 he won his first singles tournament and traveled throughout the Pacific NW and California for many years. He was ranked #1 singles player on the Ferris High School Tennis Team as a Freshmen, the first Freshman player ever to achieve this status. For the past ten years he worked as a HVAC Technician, achieving Journeyman status and he was incredibly proud of his profession. He loved the challenges of working on gigantic HVAC systems on downtown buildings and he enjoyed the people he worked with. Above all, he loved his children, Nathan and Samantha, more than words could possibly convey, and they loved him. They never had a conversation that did not end with the words "I love you." It is an amazing gift to know you are loved and his children never doubted it. He was so proud of the adults they had become and was looking forward to the impending birth of his first grandson. His mother, Lucy, stuck by him in good times and bad. They talked often about everything, politics, family, his work, his life and relationships, but especially when he was feeling troubled. He would say "you are the only one I can talk to about these things." Their relationship was not always easy, but they could always tell each other the truth, and their love for each other was never in question. To Ryan, hard, uncompromising work was at the core of his pride. Others were more likely to be captured by his charm. His father, Ken recalls, that Ryan made you feel you were at the center of his attention as he was a great listener and always seemed present and engaged in a conversation. He did not judge, and for any concern or help he might receive, he was always humbly grateful. Any whisper of entitlement was foreign to his nature and he faced life's challenges with grit and grace. Many of us waited for his sense of humor to erupt. His wit was always irrepressible, unpredictable, and a little wicked. He enjoyed golf, hosting holiday dinners for friends and family with Sylvia's great home cooking. Their door was always open. On weekends he could often be found at the grill on his backyard patio with a Coors's Light in his hand. Ryan knew how to take a joke too. As his stepsons grew to towering heights, they would often tease him that they were going to have to get him a stepladder if he wanted to look them in the eye. He loved to laugh, and he loved to make people laugh. We will remember even more how Ryan was capable of unconditional love, and how he was loved in return. His partner of ten years, Sylvia, holds that love and is beyond grief for his loss. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Lucy Lennox and Fred Strange, his father and stepmother, Ken and Lori Tatt, his children, Nathan and Samantha Tatt, his sister, Lindsey Houser (Simon), his stepsiblings, Vanessa Strange (Sean), Vinney Beatty, Weir Strange ( Linda), Bethany Engstrom (Corey), and Andrew Newman; his partner Sylvia Steele and her three boys, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and a niece. A memorial will be held at a later date when we are able to gather together. Goodnight sweet prince. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.



