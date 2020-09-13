BERRYHILL- PEREZ Ryan Thomas (Age 36) 9/18/1983-9/04/2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected and tragic passing of Ryan from a Pulmonary embolism (PE). Preceded in death by his grandmothers' Colette Berryhill and Kay Frank. Grandfather Eugene Berryhill, Step-Father Mark Perez. Ryan is survived by his Mother Brigitte De Vincentis, Father Tom Clevet. Siblings Christina, Greg, Michael (Sonja), Gabrielle, Ambrieana (Nick). Grandfather Frank De Vincentis (Shelby) Numerous Nieces and Nephews, Aunts, Uncles and cousins. His beloved dog Little Bear. Ryan was a gentle giant and a true hero. His kindness and love were felt by so many. He touched people's lives where ever he went, made you laugh with his witty sense of humor, helped you if you needed it, or simply lent an ear to listen. He was a believer and knew God was His strength. He was a fighter coming into this world and had overcome every obstacle that came his way with grace and dignity. He will be very much missed by all. Rest well my Spidey Man until we meet again.



