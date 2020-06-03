BECHTOL, Ryan Will April 24, 1951 - May 29, 2020 Ryan Will Bechtol was born to Clarence Earnest Bechtol and Gudrun Amalia (Holm) Bechtol April 24, 1951, in Wenatchee, Washington. He was the third of six children and lived in Coulee City, WA until age 11 when the family moved to the farm west of Coulee City. Ryan enjoyed farm life and being close to the wheat fields and the machinery, especially the combines. One of his greatest joys was when he was able to participate in wheat harvest and drive a combine. Ryan attended school in Coulee City and graduated from Coulee City High School in 1969. He attended Eastern Washington University and Wenatchee Valley College to pursue his love of math and then went on to try a variety of job training programs and sheltered workshop situations. Ryan was born with mild cerebral palsy and later developed schizophrenia. Therefore, he always had to work much harder than the average person but he never gave up trying to find a successful occupation. Ryan made his choice to serve God at the age of 12. He loved the meetings and always talked about his hope that his caregiver and others that he invited, would come to hear the Gospel. Whenever Ryan was given a ride to and from meeting, he always thanked them both when he was picked up and when he was dropped off. Ryan was thoughtful of others and faithful in attending the meetings while he was able. The last several years, as his mental condition worsened, he was no longer able to attend. Ryan was a very gentle person and was always careful not to hurt anyone's feelings unless he was beating you at chess. He had an infectious smile and a hearty laugh. In addition to wheat harvest and chess he enjoyed seeing new things and visiting with family and friends. Ryan is survived by his siblings Maribel (Curt) Johnson of Coulee City, Rodney (Donna) Bechtol of West Richland, Wayne Bechtol of Tri Cities and Arlene (Rod) Frazier of Rosalia; two nephews, Aaron and Scott Bechtol of West Richland; three great-nieces and many cousins. He was preceded in death by both parents and one sister, Kathleen. Ryan passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Spokane Valley, WA, at Sullivan Park Care Center where he has lived for the past year. His family would like to thank the staff for the special care they gave Ryan. A Traditional Funeral will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, at 10 A.M. at Jones & JonesBetts Memorial Chapel with burial at Highland Cemetery to follow. Because of Covid-19 only brothers and sisters will be able to attend the service and burial but there will be live-streaming of the service for those who wish to listen from home. Contact one of the family members or Jones and Jones for details. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones ~ Betts Funeral Home.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 3, 2020.