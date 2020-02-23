Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ryan William WAHLQUIST. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

WAHLQUIST, Ryan W. Ryan William Wahlquist (48) of Spokane, WA, passed away due to compli- cations from influenza, on February 3, 2020. Ryan was born January 17th, 1972 in Yakima, WA to Jeff and Marilyn Wahlquist. He graduated from West Valley High School followed by Yakima Valley Community College and Central Washington University. In 1997, Ryan met and married his wife of 22 years, Jeanna. They have an amazing 11-year-old daughter, Cadie, who was the light of Ryan's life and his best buddy. Ryan had a huge heart and he made friends wherever he went. Ryan will be missed by not only his family but his friends as he brought joy to all who knew him. Ryan is survived by his wife Jeanna, his daughter Cadie, his parents Jeff & Marilyn, his brother Erik (Shelley), his niece and nephew Megan and Jason, and his large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws. We will always carry you in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at the Heritage Funeral Home in Spokane, WA on February 29th at 1 PM.

WAHLQUIST, Ryan W. Ryan William Wahlquist (48) of Spokane, WA, passed away due to compli- cations from influenza, on February 3, 2020. Ryan was born January 17th, 1972 in Yakima, WA to Jeff and Marilyn Wahlquist. He graduated from West Valley High School followed by Yakima Valley Community College and Central Washington University. In 1997, Ryan met and married his wife of 22 years, Jeanna. They have an amazing 11-year-old daughter, Cadie, who was the light of Ryan's life and his best buddy. Ryan had a huge heart and he made friends wherever he went. Ryan will be missed by not only his family but his friends as he brought joy to all who knew him. Ryan is survived by his wife Jeanna, his daughter Cadie, his parents Jeff & Marilyn, his brother Erik (Shelley), his niece and nephew Megan and Jason, and his large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws. We will always carry you in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at the Heritage Funeral Home in Spokane, WA on February 29th at 1 PM. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close