ADDY, Sally (Age 82) Sally Addy was born May 3rd, 1937. Passed away March 13th, 2019, Survived by her husband, Donald Addy , married 27 years, six kids (oldest son passed away in 1989), 15 grand kids. Born and raised in the foothills of Spokane, lifelong resident, Sally loved to read, stroll through second hand stores, buy things on sale and to go camping with family. The family will be celebrating her life and would love for whoever knew her to stop by and say hello. Please contact the family for information. Email: [email protected]
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 14, 2019